Hungarian minister says diversification of gas supplies to Europe ‘impossible’ without Azerbaijani gas

In the first months of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey helped Hungary by supplying medical masks, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Wednesday.

Hungary was also supported by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, he added.

The minister said that the planes flying from China to Hungary used the airspace of Azerbaijan.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed, and we have become witnesses to this,” stressed Szijjarto.

He noted that an office of the Turkic Council has been established in Budapest.

“Hungary is interested in cooperation with member countries of the Turkic Council. We are also interested in opening a joint chamber of commerce, investment fund, and Turkic Academy. Hungary is represented in the General Assembly of the Turkic Council. It is ready to participate in establishing cooperation between the European Parliament and the Turkic Council. The negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan have entered the last phase. Diversification of gas supplies to Europe is impossible without Azerbaijani gas,” the Hungarian minister added.

