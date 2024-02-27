Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary’s parliament on Monday approved Sweden's NATO membership, essentially sealing the deal, as it was the last member of the alliance that had not yet given the green light, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The vote took place in the capital Budapest following last week’s meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson.

The vote of 188-6 was not close.

With the approval of Hungary, the Swedish administration has gotten the approval of all 31 NATO member states, which is needed for any new members.

On X, Kristersson said after the vote: "Today is a historic day. The parliaments of all NATO member states have now voted in favour of Swedish accession to NATO. Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the Hungarian parliament’s vote.

"Now that all Allies have approved, Sweden will become the 32nd NATO Ally. Sweden’s membership will make us all stronger and safer," said Stoltenberg.

Kristersson last Friday announced that Sweden and Hungary had signed a bilateral agreement to continue cooperation on the Swedish-made JAS 39 Gripen war jets, which Hungary leased in 2006.

The two leaders agreed that the leasing of the 14 jets will be extended for another decade beginning in 2026, with Hungary purchasing four more from Sweden.

Kristersson said the agreement would strengthen European security and benefit both countries.

He also praised Hungary for its contribution to NATO's Air Policing operation in the Baltic Sea, near Sweden.

News.Az