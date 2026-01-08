EU to rule on Google’s $32B Wiz acquisition by Feb. 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU competition regulators will decide by February 10 whether to approve Google parent company Alphabet’s $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz — the biggest deal in Alphabet’s history.

Alphabet announced the purchase last March as part of its push to strengthen cybersecurity and compete more aggressively in cloud computing against Amazon and Microsoft, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The European Commission can approve the transaction outright, request concessions, or launch a full investigation if it finds competition concerns. Tech acquisitions have faced increasing scrutiny across Europe and the U.S. as regulators aim to limit market concentration among major tech companies.

