Hungary opposes EU’s energy sanctions on Russia, cites economic risks

Hungary supports the early removal of economic sanctions against Russia and disagrees with the European Commission’s (EC) plans to ban imports of energy resources from Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

Orban emphasized that he was against the Brussels initiative, which he said would lead to soaring oil, natural gas and electricity prices and "simply destroy the Hungarian economy," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Just imagine energy prices simply doubling for households and businesses. Hungarian families would not be able to bear it," the Hungarian prime minister said at a conference of European Parliament speakers in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Orban underscored that this is why Hungary supports a swift resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Hungarians want peace, and they would like to abandon Brussels' policy of economic sanctions [against Russia] as soon as possible," he added.

