Hurricane John hits Mexico, claiming at least 22 lives

Residents in southwestern Mexico evacuated their homes on Saturday as flooding from the remnants of Hurricane John, which battered the Pacific coastline for a week, led to deadly floods and landslides. The storm has resulted in at least 22 confirmed fatalities.

In Guerrero, the worst-hit state and one of Mexico's poorest, 18 people were killed, according to local media, many due to mudslides that crushed houses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. To the south, local media reported three deaths in Oaxaca, and a young boy died in a river to the north in Michoacan state.John rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane on Monday before tearing into Guerrero. It dissipated then reformed offshore and for the rest of the week skimmed the coastline north, bringing torrential rain and floods.John began dissipating on Friday and is no longer considered an active storm.Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado shared images on X of emergency responders in the major resort city of Acapulco carrying out rescue operations by boat, jetski and helicopter, and residents wading through roads flooded up to waist-high.Residents with small children who evacuated from flooded neighborhoods on dinghies and surfboards asked authorities for support as the city, still recovering from a devastating 2023 storm, faced a second disaster in less than a year.Last October, Hurricane Otis struck Acapulco as a Category 5 storm that rapidly intensified off the coast, leaving over 50 people dead and billions of dollars in damages. But John's rainfall nearly tripled the rain generated from Otis.Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast across Guerrero and parts of Oaxaca later on Saturday, but authorities in Acapulco said the floodwaters were starting to fall back."Shelters and kitchens have been set up and food supplies are being distributed," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on X. "Fortunately, the water is now receding and aid to the victims will continue."

