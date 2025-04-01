News.az
Tag:
Flood
Indonesia flood death toll exceeds 600, with 2,600 injured
01 Dec 2025-23:54
Flood hits Semarang of Indonesia -
PHOTO
31 Oct 2025-04:37
Japan faces flood and landslide threats as typhoon moves east
05 Sep 2025-16:21
Pakistan deploys army amid India’s warning of ‘high flood risk'
27 Aug 2025-21:58
At least 20 dead after cloudburst flooding in Pakistan mountain village
19 Aug 2025-15:37
Pakistan resumes flood rescue operations as death toll surpasses 300
18 Aug 2025-13:22
Wildfire smoke blankets Midwest as flood threat shifts to Carolinas
01 Aug 2025-14:31
Landslides and floods claim 18 lives in South Korea
21 Jul 2025-23:33
Delayed alerts questioned after Texas flood kills over 120
11 Jul 2025-14:40
Dozens rescued from flooded homes near Eno River in Durham County
07 Jul 2025-15:00
