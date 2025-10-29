Hurricane Melissa nears Bahamas: Final evacuations underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials in the Bahamas are urging residents to secure their safety as Hurricane Melissa moves toward the southeast and central parts of the country later today.

“This is your final opportunity to ensure your safety. If you have not already found secure shelter, please do so immediately,” warned Leon Lundy, the nation’s disaster risk management minister, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities report that 1,348 residents have already been safely evacuated from the southern Bahamas. Aaron Sargent, managing director of the Bahamas Disaster Risk Management Authority, described the operation as “the most extensive pre-event evacuation exercise undertaken by the government of The Bahamas in recent history.”

Meteorologists predict that Hurricane Melissa will remain a strong hurricane as it moves over Cuba and approaches the Bahamas, prompting heightened safety measures across the region.

