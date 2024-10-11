Hurricane Milton claims at least 16 lives across Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Milton is suspected to have caused the deaths of at least 16 people across Florida, including three fatalities in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

At least two people have died in Pinellas County, and one in Hillsborough, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A Tampa woman in her early 70s was pinned under a large tree branch that fell in the Tampa Heights neighborhood Thursday morning, according to city police. Hurricane Milton restoration efforts were underway on the property when the limb fell, striking and killing her, officials said. Tornadoes in other parts of Florida have claimed the lives of at least six people.So far, Milton-related fatalities have been reported in the following counties:St. Lucie County: 6 reportedVolusia County: 3 reportedPinellas County: 2 reportedHillsborough County: 1 reportedCitrus County: 1 reportedPolk County: 1 reportedSarasota County: 1 reportedOrange County: 1 reportedLocal jurisdictions determine whether a death is storm-related, the department said. There may be discrepancies across counties.

