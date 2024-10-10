Hurricane Milton rips through Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

The victims were from St. Lucie County.TASS has gathered the key information on the consequences of the disaster.Milton's fury- On October 7, US President Joe Biden signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Florida as the hurricane beared down on the state. He also ordered that local authorities be provided with federal aid.- The Category 3 hurricane made landfall around 8:35 a.m. local time (12:35 a.m. GMT) near the town of Siesta Key. Maximum wind speeds reached 57 m/s (127 mph).- A number of tornadoes passed through the Spanish Lakes area. Rescue services were deployed to the scene.- Police and firefighters are scouting damaged areas to provide aid to those affected and carry out search operations.- Kevin Guthrie, director of the regional division of Emergency Management, reported that approximately 125 homes were destroyed by tornadoes in Florida.- Milton will continue to unleash life-threatening storm surges, torrential downpours and destructive winds in central Florida, remaining strong until at least Thursday morning.Casualties- At least two people were killed by the natural disaster, NBC News reported. The victims were residents of St. Lucie County.Previous Hurricane- In late September, Hurricane Helen hit the southern United States.- It killed more than 200 people and caused an estimated $35 billion in damage.

