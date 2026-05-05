I made a song and music video with AI — what went wrong

I made a song and music video with AI — what went wrong

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The article describes an experiment in which the author used artificial intelligence tools to create both a song and a music video, exploring how far current AI systems can go in producing complete creative works.

The result highlights common issues with AI-generated music and visuals. While the tools can quickly assemble a full song and video, the output often feels unnatural, lacking emotional depth, originality, and human intention, News.Az reports, citing UK.PCMAG.

The music and visuals may appear polished at first glance, but closer inspection reveals awkward structure, inconsistent style, and a sense of artificial “emptiness.”

The article also notes broader concerns around AI creativity, including how difficult it is for such systems to capture genuine artistic meaning, and how the rapid production of AI content raises questions about quality and authenticity in music and media.

News.Az