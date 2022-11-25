IAEA chief calls for ‘immediate action’ to ensure safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi called for immediate action to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We must do everything to prevent a nuclear accident at any of these nuclear facilities, which would only add to the terrible suffering we are already witnessing in Ukraine,” Grossi said in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

Grossi stressed that the security of these nuclear power plants is of central and vital concern to the IAEA.

He noted that the IAEA has been making progress in establishing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya site for which Ukraine has been receiving the agency’s assistance since the beginning of September.

"While the world has been focused on the dangerous situation at Zaporizhzhya, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, we must not forget the country’s other nuclear facilities," Grossi added.

