News
Rafael Grossi
Tag:
Rafael Grossi
Russian diplomat, IAEA head review Iranian nuclear file
02 Dec 2025-21:24
Argentina nominates IAEA's Grossi for UN chief
27 Nov 2025-10:16
IAEA chief confirms no evidence of recent nuclear weapons tests
15 Nov 2025-13:27
Egypt mediates talks between Iran and the IAEA on nuclear program cooperation
31 Oct 2025-18:56
Iran urges IAEA Chief to avoid ‘unfounded opinions’ on nuclear program
30 Oct 2025-13:30
Russia, China, Iran envoys to IAEA send joint letter to Grossi
24 Oct 2025-23:12
IAEA chief warns of rising global nuclear armament
06 Sep 2025-22:39
IAEA inspectors return to Iran, work at nuclear sites expected to resume
27 Aug 2025-09:45
Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA following anti-Tehran resolution
02 Jul 2025-11:09
U.N. watchdog warns Iran could restart uranium enrichment within months
30 Jun 2025-00:48
