IAEA chief confirms no evidence of recent nuclear weapons tests

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi stated on Friday that there is no evidence of any country conducting nuclear weapons tests.

Speaking at a news conference in Kaliningrad, Grossi confirmed that the global monitoring system designed to detect such tests has not recorded any relevant events, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"There is an organization in Vienna that monitors the conduct of nuclear weapons tests. And according to this monitoring system, which is currently in operation, there have been no events indicating that such tests have been conducted," he said in response to a direct question about tests by any nation, including the US.

Grossi came to Kaliningrad for a meeting with Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, to discuss the situation surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

News.Az