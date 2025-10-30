Iran urges IAEA Chief to avoid ‘unfounded opinions’ on nuclear program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has called on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to refrain from making “unfounded opinions” about its nuclear program, insisting that it is entirely peaceful, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Esmaeil Baghaei’s remarks followed Grossi’s statement that movement was detected near Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, though he clarified it did not indicate active enrichment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Iran has previously accused the IAEA of providing grounds for Israeli and U.S. strikes on nuclear sites in June, after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“Grossi is fully aware of the peaceful nature of our nuclear program and should refrain from unfounded opinions,” Baghaei said, according to state media.

News.Az