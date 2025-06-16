IAEA convenes emergency meeting on Israeli strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors will convene an urgent session today at the IAEA’s headquarters to discuss the repercussions of Israeli military attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, News.az reports citing BBC.

The session was requested by Iran and supported by Russia, China, and Venezuela.

Iran initially sought to introduce a resolution over the weekend condemning the Israeli strikes. However, according to diplomatic sources who spoke to us, the resolution was unlikely to secure majority support. As a result, Iran has shifted its focus towards backing a more general statement that would still include condemnation of the Israeli actions.

This emergency session comes amid ongoing military exchanges between Iran and Israel, including Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow.

Military action has never been an accepted means of addressing nuclear concerns under the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Iran insists that the international community and the IAEA Board of Governors must condemn the attacks. However, given the current geopolitical climate, such a condemnation appears unlikely.

It also remains unclear whether any outcome of this meeting could pave the way toward an immediate ceasefire between the two regional powers, who continue to launch retaliatory attacks on each other’s soil with growing intensity.

News.Az