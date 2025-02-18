IAEA to hold AI and Nuclear Energy symposium in December

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IAEA will host its first-ever International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Nuclear Energy at its headquarters in Vienna from December 3 to 4, 2025.

The Symposium will explore how nuclear energy can help meet growing electricity demand from the data centres driving AI as well as the myriad ways AI can support the nuclear power industry, News.Az reports citing the website of IAEA.

With AI’s meteoric rise mirroring nuclear power’s recent and ongoing revival, this event is especially timely and will highlight the emerging nexus between the two industries.

“With AI becoming increasingly integrated in society and nuclear power expansion identified as vital to making reliable, clean energy abundance a reality, there is an incredible opportunity for these industries to help maximize each other’s contributions,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. “Nuclear power reactors can provide the reliable, clean electricity needed for the sustainability of AI and other ‘big data’ applications, and at the same time, AI can optimize reactor performance, advanced fuel development and other critical areas so nuclear power can reach its full potential.”

The Symposium will bring together relevant stakeholders from around the world, including high-level representatives from the nuclear and AI sectors as well as nuclear regulators. The two-day event will feature panel discussions, exhibitions and side events delving into the dual themes of ‘Powering Data Centres with Nuclear Energy’ and ‘Opportunities and Challenges for AI in the Nuclear Sector’.

AI’s role in numerous sectors is growing rapidly, and with this rise has come a dramatic increase in energy demand. Data centres consumed about 460 TWh of electricity in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, and by 2026, this consumption could exceed 1000 TWh. To help meet this demand, several major tech companies including, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are looking to nuclear power including by concluding power purchase agreements and investing in the development and deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs).

The nuclear power industry is already utilising AI tools to enhance designs, optimize construction and improve operational efficiency. Further integration of AI into these and other areas holds great potential for the industry. However, it requires careful consideration of the sector’s stringent safety and security requirements.

Persons wishing to participate will generally be registered through an IAEA Member State or be a member of an organization that has been invited to attend.

