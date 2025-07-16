Iceland volcano eruption: Lava erupts from 2km-long fissure

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 2km-long trail of hot lava flowed from a volcano in Iceland on Wednesday, July 16, forcing the evacuation of tourists from the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa following another eruption.

Iceland’s Met Office said the eruption began around 4am local time following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

A campsite in nearby Grindavik was evacuated shortly after the seismic activity began.

The Met Office said lava from the eruption flowed southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape, but the molten rock isn’t threatening any infrastructure.

News.Az