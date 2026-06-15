India conducts successful long-range land attack missile test

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India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully carried out a flight test of its indigenous Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM), marking a significant boost to the country’s defence capabilities.

The flight test was conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur,” said the R&D wing of the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The missile achieved all mission objectives, validating critical technologies and demonstrating India’s growing long-range precision strike capability.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy & the Indian Air Force. Among those who monitored the launch activities were the Defence Secretary & Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D), and the Chairman, DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the entire DRDO team and the Industry Partners on the successful flight test of LRLACM and commended the efforts of all team members involved.

Notably, the LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry partners. Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, is the Nodal Laboratory.

The LRLACM’s successful test also advances towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal and a stronger national defence ecosystem.

Two days ago, the DRDO conducted three consecutive missile tests demonstrating India’s advanced capabilities in ballistic missile defence (BMD) and anti-ship warfare.

Defence Minister, congratulating the DRDO for this feat, had said that these tests will put India in the elite group of nations with Ballistic Missile Defence Capabilities to engage Ballistic Missiles, including Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

He also remarked that the systems were designed and developed with the latest technologies to address emerging missile threats, and that anti-ship defence at medium range was demonstrated during the maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range.

News.Az