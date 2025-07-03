ICGB to conduct annual capacity auctions for Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The independent transmission operator ICGB announced it will hold annual auctions for the available capacity of the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector, scheduled for July 7 for firm products and July 21 for interruptible products, according to a statement shared with Trend.

Capacity at the interconnection points (IPs) with the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) will be marketed via the PRISMA platform, while capacity at the Stara Zagora IP with Bulgartransgaz will be marketed through the Regional Booking Platform (RBP), News.Az reports, citing local media.

ICGB will offer firm capacity products covering the next five consecutive gas years. Entry capacity at the IPs with DESFA and TAP will be auctioned on a competitive basis.

Interruptible reverse (virtual) capacity will be offered for one gas year (2025/2026) only at the IP with Bulgartransgaz (entry) and at the IP with TAP (exit).

Detailed auction information is already available on the PRISMA and RBP platforms, enabling market participants to prepare their bids ahead of time. ICGB’s Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas urged all interested parties to participate, emphasizing the auctions’ crucial role in advancing the region’s energy independence.

Launched less than three years ago, the IGB pipeline has grown to serve over 45 registered users and has become a vital artery in diversifying gas supplies to Southeast Europe. The interconnector currently meets more than 40% of Bulgaria’s domestic gas consumption during winter and over 60% during summer, while also facilitating virtual reverse flow deliveries to Greece. Since commencing operations, the IGB pipeline has transported over 34.5 million MWh of natural gas.

