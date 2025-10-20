Iconic bassist Anthony Jackson dies at 73

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anthony Jackson, the legendary bassist renowned for his work with icons such as Madonna, Roberta Flack, the Four Tops, and Diana Ross, has died at the age of 73, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He passed away on Sunday, October 19, though the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The news was confirmed by Fodera Guitars on Instagram, describing Jackson as “one of the most visionary and influential bassists in the history of our instrument.” The post highlighted his pioneering of the six-string contrabass guitar, which revolutionized the role of the electric bass across jazz, funk, and other genres.

Tributes poured in from fans and fellow musicians alike. Guitarist Al Di Meola wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary bassist Anthony Jackson. Anthony was one of the most extraordinary musicians I’ve ever had the honour to play with—a true innovator whose genius on the six-string contrabass reshaped modern music. His sound, precision, and soul were unmatched… Rest in peace, my brother. Your music will resonate forever.”

Jackson’s profound influence on music, combined with his groundbreaking approach to the bass guitar, ensures his legacy will endure for generations.

