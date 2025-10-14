Instagram to introduce PG-13 style rating system for teen users

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta Platforms (META.O) announced on Tuesday that Instagram will soon introduce a PG-13 style rating system for teenage users, as part of new safety measures aimed at protecting people under 18.

The company said teen accounts will be automatically guided by PG-13 content standards, limiting exposure to mature material. Meta will also use age-prediction technology to detect users who misrepresent their age and apply appropriate safety restrictions even if they register as adults, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move follows growing scrutiny of Meta’s handling of youth safety. Meta’s AI chatbots had engaged in “romantic or sensual” conversations, prompting widespread criticism.

In response, Meta said it was retraining its AI systems to prevent flirtatious interactions and to block discussions related to self-harm or suicide.

The company has faced mounting pressure from regulators and parents’ groups to strengthen safeguards for minors across its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

