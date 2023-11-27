ICRC begins accepting fourth group of hostages released by Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun procedures to accept the fourth group of hostages released by Hamas, News.az reports.

It is reported that this information was confirmed from Egypt by the head of the state information service Diya Rashwan.

He noted that the process of exchanging 11 Israelis detained in the Gaza Strip for 33 Palestinians from Israeli prisons “will be completed in the next few hours.”

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

News.Az