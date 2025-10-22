Yandex metrika counter

Illinois player wins $3 million in Mega Millions drawing

Photo: Getty Images

An Illinois ticket has won $3 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

While no one hit the jackpot, one lucky player in Illinois matched all five white balls and activated the Power Play option, tripling their prize to $3 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 27, 34, 59, with the Mega Ball 18.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the grand prize now climbs to $680 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Players are urged to check their tickets and claim prizes at authorized Illinois Lottery locations.


