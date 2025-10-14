IMF predicts UK will face highest inflation in G7

The revised forecasts suggest UK households are likely to face persistently higher prices, even as the central bank move to bring inflation under control.

The IMF now expects UK inflation to average 3.4% in 2025, a revision upward from its previous forecast of 3.2%. Inflation is then projected to slow to 2.5% in 2026, still higher than the 2.3% figure anticipated earlier this year.

It means UK households are expected to face the highest rate of price inflation across all the G7 group of advanced economies over the two years.

The UK Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% in both July and August, the highest levels recorded since January 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The increase has been most notable in the food and hospitality sectors, where firms and industry bodies say cost rises have been fuelled by higher labour and tax burdens.