News
International Monetary Fund
Tag:
International Monetary Fund
IMF lifts 2026 growth outlook amid AI and trade gains
19 Jan 2026-13:52
IMF: Africa to lead global economic growth in 2026
02 Jan 2026-11:52
India surpasses Japan as world’s 4th-largest economy
30 Dec 2025-13:30
IMF comments on possible use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
05 Dec 2025-16:12
Senegalese students clash with police over financial aid
04 Dec 2025-12:49
IMF: France, Italy's debt exceeds Ukraine's
03 Nov 2025-20:15
IMF urges more EU joint borrowing for public goods
17 Oct 2025-18:23
Pakistan, IMF reach preliminary deal for $1.2 billion payout
15 Oct 2025-12:19
IMF predicts UK will face highest inflation in G7
14 Oct 2025-19:12
Pakistan nears IMF deal for $1.2 billion loan tranche
14 Oct 2025-16:15
