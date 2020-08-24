In the near future, the Armenian armed forces will again try to commit sabotage on the frontline - political scientist

In their attempts to sabotage, they wanted more information about our positions. But they miscalculated and their officer was taken prisoner.

Political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az while speaking about the attempt of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district along the front on August 23.

"And the Armenian side's attempt to justify it with an on-duty statement "our officer got lost" cannot hide the true purpose of the Armenian armed forces' sabotage," the political scientist is sure.

The expert also mentioned that a number of such attempts to sabotage several directions can be expected in the near future.

