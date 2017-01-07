Incidents rise in Armenian Army

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of incidents has risen in the Armenian Army.

33 assassinations and 21 suicides were recorded last year according to the official statistics, according to AzVision.az.

The main reason of the incidents is arbitrariness in the system, `Joxovurd` newspaper reports. Soldiers often exposed to violence in the military bases. It leads to assassinations and suicides in the majority of cases.

In the last incident, Haykaz Babeyan, soldier was beaten and seriously injured by Mesrop Ashotyan , cluster commander and Ensign Masis Sargsyan, commander of the military manga. The soldier, exposed to the physical pressures shot the ensign and his other fellow soldiers. Headquarters of the military base presented this incident to public as an unfortunate event in order to overlay and avoid the responsibility.

According to the statistics, over the past year such incidents have increased in the Armenian Army. At the end of the last year, as a result of the harsh violation of guard-duty rules one of the Armenian soldier Vardan Arakleyan has killed by a gunfire opened by the Junior Sergeant.

Shortly before the incident, during the sentry-duty there was some argument between the militants. One of the soldiers who was shot in the head is in intensive care unit in the Yerevan military hospital.

News.Az

News.Az