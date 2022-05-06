India hopes for continued evacuation of civilians in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is hopeful that efforts to further evacuate civilians from areas of intense fighting in Ukraine will continue, India’s permanent representative to the UN said on Thursday.

Speaking at a UNSC meeting on Ukraine, TS Tirumurti welcomed the recent visits of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Moscow and Kyiv, and his talks with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

“We agree that the top priority is the evacuation of civilians from territories where intense fighting is taking place. We highly appreciate the efforts of the UN to evacuate civilians from Mariupol. We hope that they will also spread to other territories,” Tirumurti said.

