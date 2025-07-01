India receives Russian-built stealth frigate 'Tamal'

INS Tushil, the 7th Krivak-class stealth frigate commissioned at Kaliningrad, Russia on December 09, 2024 arrived at its home port Karwar on February 14, 2025. Photo: The Hindu

The Indian Navy has officially received the Tamal frigate from Russia, marking the fifth such warship built by the Yantar Shipyard under Project 11356.

The handover ceremony took place on July 1 in Kaliningrad, according to the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"The gala handover ceremony was held on July 1 in Kaliningrad. The frigate is called the Tamal, which means Sword in translation. The acceptance act was signed by Rosoboronexport representative and the commander of the warship," it said.

The Tamal successfully passed acceptance trials. "It is a modern and multirole warship with high combat capabilities to counter surface, ground, underwater and air targets," USC CEO Andrey Puchkov said adding the corporation will assist India in the construction of two other frigates on its territory.

"Our experience and competences in the design and construction of warships are in demand in many leading world countries. We plan to develop international cooperation," he said.

The Tamal has 20 Indian-made systems, including BrahMos supersonic missiles, communication complex, detection and guidance radar, a sonar, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

"The company actively develops partnership with Indian government and private enterprises in the joint design and production of military products in the partner’s territory. We are discussing 50 projects for all arms of forces," he said.

Together with the Tamal, India is already operating eight frigates of project 11356 and is building another two at Goa Shipyard Limited.

Frigates of project 11356 are designated to fight submarines and warships in brown and blue waters and to repel air attacks both independently and within formations. They are armed with A-190 100mm artillery gun, anti-aircraft missiles, including Kalibr and Shtil and torpedo armaments. The warship can carry a Ka-27 helicopter or its modifications. The displacement is 3620 tons, the length is 124.8 meters. Full speed is 30 knots and the cruising range is 4850 miles.

News.Az