Exclusive: Azerbaijani female MMA fighter wins championship in Las Vegas - PHOTOS

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Azerbaijani professional MMA fighter Suad Salimova has added another achievement to her growing career after claiming victory at an international tournament held in Las Vegas, United States.

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, the athlete said she secured a convincing win over her opponent on 5 June in a bout broadcast on the UFC Fight Pass platform.

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Salimova said her journey in combat sports began at the age of 16 with Wushu Sanda. Her first coach was Wushu Sanda specialist Ramil Allahverdiyev, under whose guidance she learned the fundamentals of martial arts before transitioning to kickboxing and pursuing a professional career.

In kickboxing, Salimova became a WTKA world champion and won the Azerbaijani national championship on multiple occasions. She later decided to take on a new challenge by moving into mixed martial arts (MMA).

The fighter noted that she has competed in tournaments in various countries, facing representatives of different fighting schools and styles. These experiences, she said, have helped her develop both as an athlete and as a competitor.

“My main goal today is to raise the Azerbaijani flag even higher on the international stage, inspire young athletes and achieve the highest results in MMA. I believe that discipline, hard work and self-confidence can help a person reach even the most difficult goals,” Salimova said.

Her latest victory in Las Vegas is regarded as another significant milestone in her international career and a further contribution to Azerbaijan’s growing success in combat sports on the global stage.

Source: News.Az

News.Az