LNG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran deal announcement

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A liquefied natural gas tanker chartered by India's Petronet has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, heading east to exit the strait following the announcement of a US-Iran deal, ship-tracking data showed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Data from Kpler and LSEG showed the vessel picked up its cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan in March and had been west of the strait since.

While ship-tracking data did not indicate the tanker's destination, a source familiar with the matter said the cargo will be delivered to the Dahej terminal in India.

News.Az