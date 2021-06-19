India registers more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

India registered more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases and 1,647 deaths on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said with 60,753 new infections, the total stands at 29.8 million, while the death toll is 385,137.

"India's Active Caseload further declines to 760,019. Active Cases lowest after 74 days," the ministry said in a statement and added that 97,743 patients also recovered in the past 24 hours.

After India saw an exponential increase in cases during the second wave last month, cases and deaths are now showing a decline in most parts of the country.

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, also known as the “Flying Sikh,” died late Friday from complications of the virus, said officials.

Singh, 91, became the country's first Commonwealth Games champion in 1958 and he also won four Asian Games gold medals.

"Due to post- Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU. Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode," according to a statement by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in northern Chandigarh.

"We have lost a colossal sportsperson," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. "His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.”

News.Az