Iran Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi’s health deteriorates in hospital custody

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The family and foundation of Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi say the human rights activist has been denied proper treatment and has not gotten better since being transferred from prison to a hospital.

After Mohammadi suffered a suspected heart attack in March, her family repeatedly appealed for authorities to allow Mohammadi to receive treatment as her condition worsened, News.Az reports, citing CNN .

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Eventually, Mohammadi was transferred to a cardiac care unit (CCU) in a hospital in Zanjan, where she is serving a prison sentence for charges of threatening national security.

Her brother, Hamidreza Mohammadi, told CNN that the family has pushed for her to receive proper treatment, but their efforts have been blocked by prosecutors in Zanjan, who say she needs to stay in the CCU.

“We have no doubt that they want her dead, and we are fighting for her life now,” he said.

On Saturday, Mohammadi’s family and the foundation she started pushed for her to be transferred from Zanjan to the Iranian capital of Tehran to receive better treatment.

The Narges Foundation said that the activist has been treated with only the “most basic care” as doctors attempt to stabilize her heartbeat and blood pressure.

“She must be transferred to her own doctors in Tehran without any further delay,” the foundation said in a statement. “The authorities are fully responsible for the health of the world’s only imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Whatever happens to her will be on the Islamic Republic.”

“She’s still very stressed, and she had terrible nausea,” Hamidreza Mohammadi told CNN.

“She is not getting better in CCU because the underlying issues she has, they are not solved, and she must be transferred to hospital in Tehran,” he said.

One of Iran’s most prominent human rights activists, Mohammadi was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

Mohammadi has been repeatedly arrested and imprisoned over her activism and criticism of the Iranian government. In the latest case in February, she was sentenced to over seven more years in prison.

News.Az