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Heavy rains kill at least six in Brazil

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Heavy rains kill at least six in Brazil
Source: Reuters

Heavy rains that hit northeastern Brazil over the last 48 hours have killed ​at least six people and displaced thousands ‌in the states of Pernambuco and Paraiba, the federal government said in a statement on Saturday.

In Pernambuco, rainfall ​caused flooding and landslides in the state ​capital, Recife and nearby areas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Two people died ⁠in Recife and two in neighboring Olinda, ​while around 1,500 were displaced or left homeless.In Paraiba, ​two people died and 1,800 were displaced or homeless, according to Brazil's Integration and Regional Development Ministry, which said ​the most affected cities included Conde, state capital ​Joao Pessoa and Campina Grande.

"The National Center for Risk and ‌Disaster ⁠Management issued 22 alerts during the critical period of rains. Due to the impacts in Pernambuco and Paraiba and the weather forecast for the ​region, the operational ​level was ⁠raised to maximum alert," the ministry said.

While rainfall has eased and the ​situation is improving, vigilance remains necessary throughout ​Saturday, ⁠it added.President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on X he had spoken with local authorities ⁠to offer ​support. "The government continues to monitor ​the situation to provide all necessary assistance," he added.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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