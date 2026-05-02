Iran offers Strait deal; Trump dissatisfied but prefers non-military path

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An Iranian proposal so far rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump would open shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and end the ​U.S. blockade of Iran while leaving talks on Iran's nuclear program for later, a senior Iranian official said on Saturday.

Trump, who has ‌said repeatedly that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, said on Friday he was not satisfied with the latest Iranian proposal for talks, while Iran's foreign minister said Tehran was ready for diplomacy if the United States changes its approach, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Trump also said on Friday that "on a human basis," he did not prefer the military course of action against Iran and told leaders in ​the U.S. Congress that he did not need their permission to extend the war beyond a deadline set by law for that day because ​the ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities.

"Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or ⁠do we want to try and make a deal?" he told reporters at the White House when asked about his options.

Later on Friday, during a speech in ​Florida, Trump said the United States would not end its confrontation with Iran early "and then have the problem arise in three more years.

"While saying repeatedly he is ​in no hurry, Trump is under domestic pressure to break Iran's hold on the strait, which has choked off 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies and pushed up U.S. gasoline prices. Trump's Republican Party faces the risk of a voter backlash over higher prices when the country votes in midterm congressional elections in November.

News.Az