India sent Pinaka guided missiles to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the first batch of Pinaka guided missiles was sent to Armenia from the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) plant in Nagpur, News.Az reports, citing Hindu Business Line.

Armenia previously signed a contract with India for the supply of four Pinaka system batteries.

The agreement also included the export of guided missiles for multi-barrel rocket systems and other defense equipment.

Delivery of launchers began in July 2023 and was fully completed by November 2024.

It is noted that in 2022–2023, 43% of all Indian arms exports went to Armenia. Contracts for the purchase of weapons worth $600 million have been signed between the two countries for 2024–2025.

The multi-million dollar agreements cover the acquisition of not only Pinaka systems, but also howitzers, anti-tank missiles, and anti-drone equipment. Furthermore, Armenia is to purchase 90 ATAGS howitzers from India over the next three years, six of which have already been delivered.

News.Az