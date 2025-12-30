India surpasses Japan as world’s 4th-largest economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of US$4.18 trillion, according to the government’s end-of-year economic review. Officials project that India could surpass Germany to claim the third spot by 2026.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates for 2026 place India’s GDP at US$4.51 trillion, ahead of Japan’s US$4.46 trillion. The government highlighted that India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, well-positioned to maintain its growth momentum despite global trade challenges, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

India’s economic rise comes amid trade tensions, including tariffs imposed by the United States in August on Indian imports of Russian oil. Officials forecast that India’s GDP could reach US$7.3 trillion by 2030, reflecting sustained expansion in key sectors.

