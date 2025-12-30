Japan footballer ‘King Kazu’ signs for new club at 58

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura has said his love for the game remains undiminished after signing for a new club at the age of 58.

The former Japan international, widely known as “King Kazu,” agreed on Tuesday to join third-division side Fukushima United on loan until June, marking his 41st season as a professional footballer, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Miura, who will turn 59 in February, said his motivation to keep playing has not faded with age. “My passion for football hasn’t changed, no matter how old I get,” he said in a statement released by Fukushima United. “I’m very grateful for the chance to play in Fukushima, and I will fight hard as a member of Fukushima United. Let’s make history together.”

The veteran forward spent last season with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka, where he made seven appearances. The club was relegated to Japan’s regional leagues after finishing second from bottom and losing a playoff.

His move to Fukushima marks a return to the J. League—the top three tiers of Japanese football—for the first time in five years. Fukushima United finished 10th in the 20-team third division last season.

Miura said he was ready to embrace a fresh challenge with his new team. “To all the Fukushima United players, coaching staff, fans, sponsors and people in the local area, I promise that I will play with everything I have to make a contribution,” he said.

Miura began his professional career in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos and has since played in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. He was a central figure in raising the profile of football in Japan following the launch of the professional J. League in 1993.

He made his international debut for Japan in 1990 and went on to score 55 goals in 89 appearances for the national team. Despite his record, he was famously omitted from Japan’s squad for their first-ever World Cup finals in 1998.

