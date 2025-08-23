India to suspend postal services to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's postal department Saturday announced a temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States from Aug. 25, citing changes in U.S. customs rules that will come into effect later this month.

The decision follows an executive order that withdraws the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to 800 U.S. dollars, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry said as per the executive order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other "qualified parties" approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

While the CBP issued certain guidelines on Aug. 15, several critical processes relating to the designation of "qualified parties" and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, U.S.-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after Aug. 25, citing a lack of operational and technical readiness, the ministry said.

In view of the above, India's postal department has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, destined for the United States with effect from Aug. 25, except letters/documents and gift items up to 100 U.S. dollars in value. These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed, subject to further clarifications from the U.S. side, the ministry said.

News.Az