Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X25 limited edition for 25th anniversary

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Microsoft has announced a special Xbox Series X25 limited edition console to mark the 25th anniversary of the Xbox brand.

The company presented the commemorative model as part of its celebrations highlighting the history and evolution of its gaming ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing Guru 3D.

The limited edition console is described as a tribute to the original Xbox legacy and its development over the past two and a half decades. Microsoft emphasized the anniversary as an important milestone for its gaming division and its global player community.

Further details about availability, design elements, and release plans were highlighted as part of the announcement, positioning the Xbox Series X25 as a collector-focused product tied to the brand’s long-standing presence in the gaming industry.

News.Az