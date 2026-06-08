Latvia's military issues alert over drone incursion
Source: Xinhua
Latvia's armed forces on Monday issued an air threat alert for its eastern regions bordering Russia and Belarus, asking people there to stay indoors.
At least one drone was confirmed to have entered Latvian airspace from Russia, an army spokesperson told Reuters, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
Military drones straying into the airspace of Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been stoking concerns that the war in Ukraine is spilling over into NATO's northern borders with Russia.
As Ukraine steps up long-range attacks on Russian Baltic Sea oil shipping ports, some of its drones have missed their targets and led to security warnings in neighbouring countries.
By Faig Mahmudov