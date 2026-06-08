Latvia's military issues alert over drone incursion

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Latvia's ​armed forces on Monday ‌issued an air threat alert for its eastern regions bordering Russia ​and Belarus, asking people ​there to stay indoors.

At least ⁠one drone was confirmed to ​have entered Latvian airspace ​from Russia, an army spokesperson told Reuters, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Military drones straying into the airspace ​of Finland, Estonia, Latvia ​and Lithuania have been stoking concerns ‌that ⁠the war in Ukraine is spilling over into NATO's northern borders with Russia.

As Ukraine steps ​up ​long-range ⁠attacks on Russian Baltic Sea oil shipping ports, ​some of its ​drones ⁠have missed their targets and led to security warnings in neighbouring ⁠countries.

News.Az