India warns against "non-essential" travel to Israel

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv urged its citizens to refrain from all "non-essential" travel to Israel, News.Az reports, cigting foreign media.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," said a statement from the embassy.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the embassy in case of "any emergency."

