Indian Air Force’s Mirage fighter jet crashes during training - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while on a routine training sortie.

Both pilots are safe, officials said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the crash.

"A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Shivpuri (Gwalior), during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. Both the pilots ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X.

A #Mirage 2000 #Fighter jet of the #IndianArmy Air Force crashed during a routine training mission. The crash occurred in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. The pilot ejected safely. pic.twitter.com/Qd4LL9ZZ1G — News.Az (@news_az) February 6, 2025

The multirole fighter jet Mirage 2000, built by France's Dassault Aviation, flew for the first time in 1978.

The French Air Force inducted it in 1984; 600 Mirage 2000 were produced, of which 50 per cent were exported to eight countries including India, Dassault says on its website.

There is also a single-seater version of the Mirage 2000.

In the IAF, the Mirage 2000 saw action in the Kargil war with a high success rate. It dropped laser-guided bombs on hilltops occupied by terrorists and Pakistani forces with great accuracy.

The IAF also used the reliable jet to bomb a terrorist camp deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in February 2019.

News.Az