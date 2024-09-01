News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Iaf
Tag:
Iaf
Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashes in Chennai -
VIDEO
14 Nov 2025-15:34
Israel launches new wave of strikes on western Iran
15 Jun 2025-21:10
Israel strikes Iranian refueling plane at Mashhad Airport
15 Jun 2025-20:38
Indian Air Force’s Mirage fighter jet crashes during training -
VIDEO
06 Feb 2025-16:20
The Israeli air force strikes over 100 military targets in the Gaza Strip
05 Jan 2025-16:22
Israel carries out retaliatory strikes on Houthis in Yemen -
VIDEO
19 Dec 2024-09:54
Israeli military targets Hezbollah naval base, weapons depot in Beirut
22 Oct 2024-13:52
Israel intercepts aircraft violating airspace
04 Oct 2024-09:11
Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen
30 Sep 2024-09:52
Israel conducts airstrikes on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
29 Sep 2024-15:00
Latest News
Xi Jinping's right-hand man is accused of treason
Hamas informed the Israeli side of the burial site of the last hostage
Manchester United secured their second win under Carrick by beating Arsenal
Three militants killed in security operation in Pakistan
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will under no circumstances hand over Donbas to Russia
Tornado watch issued for parts of the U.S. through Sunday evening
Zelenskyy: US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is fully prepared
Zelenskyy urges stronger air defense as Russia cuts power, heat in Kyiv
Nearly 740,000 homes in the US were left without power due to the storm
The Israeli army struck Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31