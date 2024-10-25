Indian and Chinese militaries initiate disengagement following border agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian and Chinese militaries start troop "disengagement" at disputed border after border patrolling agreement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The two sides began disengagement at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, Indian news agency ANI reported, citing unnamed defense officials.China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that "frontline troops of both (the) sides are carrying out relevant work with smooth progress."New Delhi early this week announced it had reached an agreement with Beijing on patrolling arrangements along the disputed border in Ladakh.Since May 2020, the world’s two most populated nations have been engaged in a tussle along the 3,500-kilometer (2,174-mile) long Line of Actual Control -- the de facto border between India and China in the Ladakh area of disputed Jammu and Kashmir.At least 24 soldiers, including 20 from India, were killed in a hand-to-hand combat that year, known as the “Galwan clashes.”Following the border pact, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met formally for the first time in five years on the sideline of the BRICS summit in Russia on Wednesday.

News.Az