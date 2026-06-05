IRGC says no peace possible in region unless Israel withdraws from Lebanon

IRGC says no peace possible in region unless Israel withdraws from Lebanon

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said no peace in the region will be possible unless Israel withdraws its forces from Lebanon, adding that any ceasefire in a regional conflict must apply across all fronts.

“The enemy must immediately stop its attacks on the people of Lebanon, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory behind international borders, and recognise Lebanon’s territorial integrity,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by Sepah News, News.Az reports, citing Mizan Online.

“The primary condition for us to accept a ceasefire in a regional war has been a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon,” it said, adding that Iran would continue to support the Lebanese people.

The IRGC described Lebanon as “a land of honour and dignity” that remains under what it called “a brutal assault by the usurping Zionist regime.”

“The objections and expressions of revulsion by international institutions, countries and peoples of the world have had no impact on the behaviour of the bloodthirsty rulers of Tel Aviv,” the statement said. It added that “interventions by the arrogant United States under the claim of establishing peace have produced nothing but increased crime and genocide.”

It also condemned Israel’s military actions, saying its forces compensate for battlefield setbacks through attacks on civilians.

“The weak and cowardly Zionist army, despite its extensive arsenal, makes up for its defeats on the battlefield by killing civilians and destroying homes, hospitals and schools,” it said.

Describing Israel as a “racist regime”, the IRGC said it had relied on “unlimited support from the United States and European governments” but had failed to win support from local populations in the occupied territories.

It added that regional countries and populations would not abandon Lebanon.

“The people of Lebanon will not allow what the occupying regime has failed to achieve in war to be imposed through a forced agreement backed by the child-killing US regime,” it said.

News.Az