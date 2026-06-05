Yandex metrika counter

How Canada just reversed a year of job losses in one month

  • Economics
  • Share
How Canada just reversed a year of job losses in one month
Photo: Reuters

Canada’s labor market staged a massive comeback in May, adding 87,800 jobs and driving the unemployment rate down to 6.6%, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

The hiring surge completely shattered expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a modest gain of just 10,000 jobs and expected the unemployment rate to hold steady at a six-month high of 6.9%. Instead, May marked the first month of job growth this year, effectively wiping out nearly 80% of all employment losses recorded since the start of January, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The gains were entirely driven by high-quality positions, with full-time employment skyrocketing by 154,000, while part-time roles fell by 66,200. Hiring was strongest in construction (+26,800), culture and recreation (+19,300), and transportation and warehousing (+18,700). However, the retail and wholesale trade sector took a hit, shedding 35,000 positions. Youth unemployment also saw its first improvement since January, dropping nearly a full percentage point to 13.4%.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

This sudden labor market resilience comes at a critical time for Canada, which entered a technical recession at the end of the first quarter following a year of U.S. tariff pressures and trade uncertainty. While the data complicates the debate over the true depth of the economic slowdown, it offers a silver lining for policymakers. Additionally, the Bank of Canada received some welcome news on the inflation front: average hourly wage growth for permanent employees cooled significantly, dropping to 3.2% in May from 4.8% in April. Economists expect hiring momentum to get another boost in June and July as Canada begins hosting matches for the upcoming football World Cup.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      