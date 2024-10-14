Indian diplomats involved in 'violent extremism' — Canada police

+ ↺ − 16 px

A furious statement from Canadian police has accused Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada of involvement into "violent extremism", "homicides", "use of organised crime" and "interference into democratic processes," hours after Canada and India expelled each other's diplomats.

Monday's statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police [RCMP], the national police service of Canada, came after Canada and India each banished six diplomats in tit-for-tat moves as part of an escalating dispute over the June 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada that Ottawa blames on Indian government agents, a claim New Delhi rejects."An extraordinary situation is compelling us to speak about what we have discovered in our multiple ongoing investigations into the involvement of agents of the Government of India in serious criminal activity in Canada," RCMP said in a statement.RCMP said over the past few years Canadian law enforcement agencies have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence.It said there has been "over a dozen credible and imminent threats to life" which led Canada to warn members of its South Asian community, and specifically members of the pro-Khalistan movement, regarding threat to their lives."In February 2024, the RCMP created a multidisciplinary team to investigate and coordinate efforts to combat this threat. The team has learned a significant amount of information about the breadth and depth of criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Government of India, and consequential threats to the safety and security of Canadians and individuals living in Canada," the national police force said.RCMP added: "We reached a point where we felt it was imperative to confront the Government of India and inform the public about some very serious findings that have been uncovered through our investigations."The Canadian police said Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing, Mark Flynn, earlier this week, made attempts to meet with his Indian law enforcement counterparts to discuss violent extremism occurring in Canada and India, and present evidence pertaining to agents of the Government of India's involvement in serious criminal activity in Canada."These attempts were unsuccessful," it said.

News.Az