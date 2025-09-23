+ ↺ − 16 px

A reader argues that Indiana’s recent property tax reforms have starved public schools of funding, leaving them open to corporate exploitation — citing Franklin Township schools’ deal with Google as a prime example.

The letter contends the arrangement is not a partnership but “exploitation of manufactured scarcity,” caused by lawmakers who cut property taxes to benefit wealthy families while draining resources from public education, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Critics say this paved the way for corporations like Google to step in with STEM programs and resources, but only after securing generous tax breaks. The writer calls it “corporate capture dressed up as community investment,” warning that Franklin Township could become a model for dismantling public education across Indiana.

News.Az