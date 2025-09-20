Yandex metrika counter

Brussels airport hit by cyberattack, flight delays and cancellations expected

  • World
  • Share
Brussels airport hit by cyberattack, flight delays and cancellations expected
Photo: Getty Images

A cyberattack overnight at a major European airport has disrupted travel plans this weekend.

Significant flight cancellations and delays are expected at Brussels Airport in Belgium following the cyberattack that occurred on Friday night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A statement released by the airport this morning said: "There was a cyberattack on Friday night 19 September against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport.

"This means that at the moment only manual check-in and boarding is possible. The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

It added: " This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights. We advise passengers with a flight on Saturday 20 September to:

  • check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport
  • and only come to the airport if their flight is confirmed.
  • Passengers with a confirmed flight should come to the airport in time (2 hours in advance for a flight withing the Schengen area and 3 hours for a flight outside the Schengen area)
  • and follow the information channels of the airport for updates.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      